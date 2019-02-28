



BOSTON (CBS) – A young mother, missing for days, has been found dead. Agonizing days of hopeful waiting for a homecoming turned into grief for Jassy Correia’s family. “We are all devastated by what happened,” said Katia DePina.

Police told Correia’s family they found her body in two suitcases in the trunk of a car. “She was found in the trunk,” yelled her brother.

Officers made the discovery in Delaware and arrested the driver, Louis Coleman, who was already suspected of kidnapping Correia.

“She was a mother. She was brave. She was strong. She did not deserve this. She went out to celebrate her birthday and never returned home,” said DePina.

Saturday night, Correia went out to Venu nightclub in Boston to celebrate her upcoming 23rd birthday. Her family reported her missing when she did not pick up her 2-year old daughter and no one could reach her.

“This is not what any family should ever have to go through,” said Joao DePina, a family friend.

Surveillance video from Tremont Street early Sunday morning shows Correia getting into a car with a man investigators say is Coleman. A man her family doesn’t know. They asked the public’s help in bringing her home. Her family wanted her back, but not like this.

“She did not deserve this, and we want justice for her death,” said Katia DePina.

The family said Correia’s daughter is now left with no parents, and they will take care of her.

They set up a GoFundMe page for the child.