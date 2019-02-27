



BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara will not face any discipline for a hit to the head of Sharks forward Evander Kane on Tuesday night. That is not sitting well with Kane.

The Boston captain will not have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety over a hit, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. Kane took to Twitter to display his dismay with that decision:

The hit in question happened in the third period of Boston’s 4-1 win over San Jose on Tuesday night, when Chara delivered a check on Kane behind the Boston net. The 6-foot-9 defenseman’s shoulder made contact with Kane’s head, drawing the ire from the forward. He tackled Chara from behind and took him to the ground, before the B’s captain rose up and delivered a handful of punches of his own.

Kane felt the hit was high and malicious, but the NHL disagrees. And now that Chara won’t face any punishment, you can add another L to Kane’s tally.