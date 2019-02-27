



BOSTON (CBS) — Fans inside the TD Garden were treated to a heavyweight bout during Tuesday night’s Bruins-Sharks tilt. San Jose forward Evander Kane learned the hard way that you shouldn’t mess with Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

Kane took exception to a high hit from Chara in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s 4-1 Boston win, and decided to jump the 6-foot-9 behemoth in retaliation. He snagged Chara from behind, tossed him to the ice and then started throwing punches.

That was not a wise move by Kane. After getting ragdolled, Chara rose up and started to pummel the 6-foot-2 winger, landing several blows before the tussle ended. To make matters worse, Kane was also smacked with penalties for instigating, fighting and a misconduct. He was hit with a game misconduct a few minutes later for barking from the penalty box, and finished the game with 31 penalty minutes.

Chara didn’t come out unscathed, receiving two minutes for elbowing and five for fighting. TSN is also reporting that the NHL’s Player Safety Department will be looking at the hit that started it all, and the 41-year-old could face punishment.

“Just playing hard and finishing my check,” Chara said of the hit after the game.

As for getting jumped by Kane, Chara says that happens.

“It’s a physical game, and maybe some frustration on his part. I’m not sure; I can’t really speak for him,” he said. “Obviously, I’m bracing myself for a check and it just happened.”

Brad Marchand joked that he jumps Chara all the time in the locker room.

“If you’re going to fight him, that’s the way to do it,” said the B’s winge. “Not a guy you want to square off with, but obviously a very tough man and a very scary man.

“I still own him,” Marchand said with a wink.

Jake DeBrusk summed it up best.

“Tough when you go up against Thanos like that,” said the Bruins forward.