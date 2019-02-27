



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are dealing with another tragic loss this spring, mourning the death of the younger brother of catcher Blake Swihart.

The Red Sox canceled their morning media session on Wednesday and later revealing that a member of the team was dealing with a personal family emergency. Swihart was a late scratch after being scheduled to DH against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, and a few hours later, the team announced that Swihart’s 23-year-old brother, Romell Jordan, had passed away.

Blake Swihart's brother, 23-year-old Romell Jordan, died earlier today. The Swihart family has asked to respect their privacy at this time. Perhaps more details once appropriate. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 27, 2019

Jordan was a family friend of the Swihart’s who would later live with them during his high school years. Swihart’s parents were his legal guardians for his final two years of high school in Cleveland, and Jordan went on to play running back at the University of New Mexico.

The family has asked for privacy at this time.

Manager Alex Cora spoke with reporters around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and was visibly shaken, echoing his thoughts from last week when Boston Globe columnist Nick Cafardo suddenly passed away while covering Red Sox Spring Training.

“It’s tough. It’s very tough. We went through Nick and now we’ve gone through this,” Cora said, not releasing any details on the situation. “This is not easy on us. Just start thinking the same things I said last week — same feelings today. Same feelings.”

Red Sox pitcher David Price tweeted out a message of unity in these trying times early Wednesday morning.