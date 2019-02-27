FORT MYERS, Fla (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are dealing with another tragedy.

The team abruptly cancelled their Wednesday morning availability before revealing that a player is dealing with a family emergency. The club did not release details, saying they would do so when the time was appropriate.

For the second time in two weeks, Boston manager Alex Cora delivered a sad — but uplifting — message to reporters down in Fort Myers, Florida. While he did not say what the team was dealing with, it sounds like a player is dealing with a death in their family.

“It’s tough. It’s very tough. We went through [the passing of Boston Globe columnist] Nick [Cafardo] and now we’ve gone through this. This is not easy on us. Just start thinking the same things I said last week — same feelings today. Same feelings,” Cora said.

Early Wednesday, Boston pitcher David Price tweeted about the team sticking together during tragedy and heartbreak.

“The one thing about the group, David just put it in 150 characters. That’s what we are, that’s what we feel about each other,” Cora said of Price’s Tweet.

“It’s not about what happens on the field. It’s the other stuff that happens. We’re going to have great days and we’re going to have some tough days. But at the end we do care about each other. We turn the page on whatever happens on the field and we’re very close,” he added.

“That’s a special group in there,” he continued. “We will be OK. We know that. But it puts everything in perspective again. It’s just a game. But, year, it’s a tough day.”

