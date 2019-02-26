  • WBZ TVOn Air

LAWRENCE (CBS) — A police officer accused of raping a child is being held without bail. Carlos Vieira, 49, has been a member of the Lawrence Police Department since 1999.

Vieira appeared in Lawrence District Court Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault & battery on a child under 14. Another hearing will take place on Friday.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office announced Vieira’s arrest Monday. They said there was a month-long investigation after the victim’s mother reported her son has met Vieria through a social media app over the summer when the boy was 13 years old.

According to a police report, the two met on Grindr.

