



LAWRENCE (CBS) — A police officer accused of raping a child is being held without bail. Carlos Vieira, 49, has been a member of the Lawrence Police Department since 1999.

Vieira appeared in Lawrence District Court Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault & battery on a child under 14. Another hearing will take place on Friday.

Major disagreement between prosecution and defense on how many photo arrays it took for the child and alleged victim to identify the Lawrence police officer. @wbz — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 26, 2019

The Essex District Attorney’s Office announced Vieira’s arrest Monday. They said there was a month-long investigation after the victim’s mother reported her son has met Vieria through a social media app over the summer when the boy was 13 years old.

The hearing will be Friday even though the defense pushed for it to happen right now. Prosecution says they need three days to log evidence from yesterday’s search warrant of his home and car. @wbz — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 26, 2019

According to a police report, the two met on Grindr.