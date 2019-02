LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence police officer accused of raping a child has been arrested.

Officer Carlos Vieira has been charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault & battery on a child under 14.

The alleged victim’s mother contacted police after she said her 13-year-old son met the 49-year-old officer using a social media app last summer.

Vieira has been placed on administrative leave. He will be arraigned Tuesday.