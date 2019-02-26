



BOSTON (CBS) — Former Everett Public Schools Superintendent Fred Foresteire has been criminally charged months after he retired amid sexual harassment allegations.

Foresteire, 75, was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and assault and battery.

He allegedly inappropriately touched three female Everett Public Schools employees, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The superintendent announced he was retired last December, effective one day after he was put on administrative leave.

Former Everett Public Schools clerk Andrea Garay filed the first complaint with the MCAD on November 21, alleging that Foresteire would make sexual comments and touch her inappropriately in her time working for him. A second woman filed a complaint in the weeks that followed, as confirmed by Tara Swartz, the attorney representing both women.

A private investigator was also hired by the school committee and the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

Foresteire will be arraigned April 4 in Malden District Court. He served as superintendent for 30 years.