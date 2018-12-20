WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Everett, Everett School Committee, Fred Forestiere

EVERETT (CBS) – Everett Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Foresteire is retiring, effective one day after he was put on administrative leave because of sexual harassment allegations.

The Everett School Committee voted Monday night to place Foresteire on leave and to allocate $50,000 towards an independent investigation of the sexual harassment claims.

The investigation would be separate from one already being conducted by the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, which received two complaints in one month’s time about Superintendent Foresteire’s behavior.

foresteire Everett Superintendent Retires After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Everett School Superintendent Frederick Foresteire (WBZ-TV)

As first reported by WBZ, former Everett Public Schools clerk Andrea Garay filed the first complaint with the MCAD on November 21, alleging that Foresteire would make sexual comments and touch her inappropriately in her time working for him. A second woman filed a complaint in the weeks that followed, as confirmed by Tara Swartz, the attorney representing both women.

“My clients are elated to learn of Superintendent Foresteire’s retirement,” Swartz said Thursday night. “They feel this is a positive first step to real change within the Everett Public School system.”

In the two sentence retirement letter dated December 17, Foresteire wrote, “It has been a wonderful fifty-two and one half years!”

Foresteire served as superintendent for 30 years.

The school committee is holding an executive meeting on Wednesday, December 26, to discuss “the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member, or individual.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s