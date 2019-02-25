



BOSTON (CBS) – As many as 22,000 customers lost electricity Monday as strong wind gusts whipped through Massachusetts pulling down trees and power lines.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Andover, Chelmsford and Westford have been hit the hardest so far. Peak wind gusts reached 60 miles per hour in Westford at one point.

Check: MEMA Power Outage Map

1030am this morning in Nahant…wind flipping the shingles

courtesy John Gage pic.twitter.com/x1Wo8cNH2p — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) February 25, 2019

There is a high wind warning in effect for all of southern New England until 7 p.m. with wind gusts expected to reach 65 miles per hour in some towns.