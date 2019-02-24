BOSTON (CBS) — It was a dreary finish the weekend with most of the area picking up between .25″ to .75” of rain, Boston coming in at 0.45”. There was even some icing through the interior and Western Mass. earlier Sunday, before temperatures climbed above freezing.

Much of eastern Mass. reached highs in the 40s. Boston hit 47 degrees, which was above average, but not close to the record high of 73 degrees set back two years ago.

Get ready for a change… from rain and mild conditions today, to windy and cold conditions on the way.

Low pressure will continue to lift north and I expect damp conditions to improve late Sunday. Areas of fog may slow down your ride Sunday night before clearing takes place as winds increase. The departing storm will connect with an upper level low over the Great lakes and reorganize over the Canadian Maritimes on Monday. The tight pressure gradient meaning a large difference in air pressure over a relatively small area linked with a strong jet stream will generate strong, howling, damaging wind gusts exceeding 50 mph.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect starting late Sunday night and continuing through Monday evening for most of southern New England. West winds 20 to 35 mph will gust as high as 50-60 mph and up to 65 mph through the higher terrain inland and Berkshires.

The strongest gusts are expected Monday midday through the afternoon. Powerful winds will result in scattered tree damage with branches and limbs coming down and perhaps even some entire trees! Scattered power outages are also likely. These strong gusts may create difficult travel for high profile vehicles and SUVs. It will still be windy but it will be less ferocious on Tuesday into Wednesday, but that is when the cold settles in.

Temperatures on Monday will stay steady in the 30s, if not drop late in the day. The exiting storm will also tap another chunk of Arctic Air in Canada. Highs will be below average and stuck in the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday! The ‘Real Feel’ temperatures will drop into the subzero zone by late Tuesday and lasting to about midday on Wednesday.

The lowest high temperature on record for Wednesday, February 27 is 14 degrees set way back in 1886 so it will not be a record-breaking blast but cold enough!

Once this batch of frigid air bypasses the region on Wednesday, it will still be cold but the wind will be much more tranquil. However, the weather will turn more unsettled. We’ll have to watch for a clipper system that could brush southern New England with some light snow late Wednesday into early Thursday which could slicken the Thursday commute. Indications snow would be light and the track still is uncertain as there is plenty of time for the track to shift further south. Stay with us as we will continue to provide updates on the potential and another system that may bring a wintry mix to rain by next weekend.