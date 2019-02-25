WEATHER ALERT:High Wind Warning
BOSTON (CBS) — After news broke Friday of Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing two charges for soliciting a prostitute in a South Florida sting operation, the NFL issued a boilerplate statement. Now, with a few days passed, the NFL has issued a slightly more detailed statement.

“Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL,” the statement began. “We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to share the updated statement, via Twitter.

The league relied on the Personal Conduct Policy when issuing a punishment on Colts owner Jim Irsay in 2014, after he had been arrested for drug possesion and suspicion of drunken driving. The league ultimately fined Irsay $500,000 and suspended him for six games.

A spokesperson for Kraft categorically denied that Kraft was “engaged in any illegal activity” in a statement released on Friday.

