



BOSTON (CBS) – Winter’s last gasp? The next 7-10 days may end up being the most volatile period of the entire winter season. Granted, that isn’t saying much this winter, with Boston sitting at only 10.5” (8th least snowy on record). The next 10 days will certainly be colder than average…not just for New England, but for a large portion of the United States. Couple that with a very active/stormy pattern and maybe, just maybe, winter lovers will have something to remember before the season comes to a close.

There is so much going on from wind, to cold, to several storm chances…let’s break down each event and rank their potential impacts.

Damaging Winds

When: Monday-Tuesday

What: Ferocious winds causing tens of thousands of power outages and several reports of downed trees and wires. Winds peak Monday afternoon and early evening with gusts topping out between 50-70mph across the entire area.

Gusts decrease a bit overnight (mostly between 25-45mph). Tuesday will be a gusty day, but much less destructive, with gusts generally between 20-40mph.

Impact: High

Mid-Winter Cold Blast

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

What: All that powerful wind will be ushering in some bitterly cold air. Keep in mind that average highs this time of year are in the low 40s and average lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday AM – Low temperatures 15 to 25, Wind Chill -5 to 10

Tuesday PM – High temperatures 20 to 25, Wind Chill 0 to 10

Wednesday AM – Low temperatures 0 to 10, Wind Chill -5 to 5

Wednesday PM – High temperatures 22 to 28, Wind no longer a concern

Impact: Moderate

Storm Threat #1

When: Late Wednesday-Early Thursday

What: A weak, fast-moving storm zips to our south late on Wednesday bringing some light snowfall to the region. No rain or ice threat this time, this is just a light to moderate overnight snowfall. Snow will start mainly after the PM commute on Wednesday and taper off to flurries by the Thursday morning commute. Looks like a general 2-4” event, light and fluffy, easily movable snow.

Impact: Moderate

Storm Threat #2

When: Friday

What: Another very weak and zippy little storm passing well to our south…this one doesn’t look like much, in fact it may miss our area entirely. Just calling for a chance of some rain or snow showers at this point, mainly south of Boston.

Impact: Low

Storm Threat #3

When: Saturday

What: This one initially looked like an “inside runner”, meaning another one of those mix to rain events. But subsequent model runs have indicated a southward push and a colder solution. Jury still out here but odds are now favoring of a wintry mix or all snow scenario. However, if the southward trend were to continue, this may end up being a fringe/miss as well. Again, stay tuned.

Impact: Low to Moderate

Storm Threat #4

When: Mid Next Week

What: Perhaps the storm with the most potential is the farthest one away. I want to be careful not to hype this one too much as with any potential storm that is more than 7 days away there is a great deal of uncertainty here. So why the peaked interest in this storm over others? Well, typically the bigger storms tend to arrive as patterns are changing. Most models are indicating a significant pattern shift mid to late next week going from cold/wintry to mild and spring-like. Meteorologically speaking, it seems like the perfect time for a larger storm along the East Coast. I wouldn’t expect a blockbuster as there remains no blocking up in Greenland to slow it down at all. And who knows, this far out, anything (or nothing) could happen.