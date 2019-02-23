



BOSTON (CBS) – An arrest warrant could be issued as soon as Monday against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft is expected to face two counts of soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor. Police in Jupiter, Fla., say they have video of Kraft in the act.

Kraft was caught during an eight-month police investigation into human trafficking, which has led to nearly 300 arrest warrants.

Once the warrant is issued, Kraft will get a summons in the mail ordering him to turn himself in. He is not expected to be arrested. Kraft’s lawyers will likely contact the county attorney and make arrangements for Kraft to come to court in Florida and turn himself in, according to WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca.

Kraft, who has a home on Palm Beach, could face up to a year in jail, probation or fines. He could also face discipline from the NFL under the league’s personal conduct policy.

On Saturday, there was no activity outside Kraft’s Brookline home.