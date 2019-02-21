



SPENCER (CBS) – Snow and ice is once again flying off the roofs of moving vehicles on Massachusetts roadways after another minor storm hit the region.

Spencer police shared a photo of a cracked windshield damaged by an “ice missile” Thursday morning. It happened on Route 49 just after 9 a.m. The driver of the car was not injured, and the offending motorist that was traveling in the opposite direction has not been identified.

Damage from "ice missile" Rte 49. No injuries. Ice came from an unidentified vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. It is imperative to clean your vehicle of snow and ice. pic.twitter.com/damQfjCi2K — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) February 21, 2019

“It is imperative to clean your vehicle of snow and ice,” police tweeted.

In a separate incident, Massachusetts State Police stopped a blue Subaru in Gardner, the back window completely covered by snow. The trooper gave the driver a warning and let him clean the snow off.

And needing to get to the gym was not an acceptable excuse for this driver on I-95 in Dedham.

Nope….nah…..nope nope. I just stopped this fella on I-95 in #Dedham. I asked why, he said he wanted to get to the gym. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Need help? Go to https://t.co/URzYhc5w6a#ClearSnowBeforeYouGo ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2kPcXTaP7B — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) February 21, 2019

“Please be courteous, think of others, avoid fines, and clean your vehicle off,” police said.