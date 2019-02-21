



BOSTON (CBS) – A few inches of snow fell across southern New England late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Amesbury 3.6″

Billerica 3.6″

Wilmington 3.5″

Peabody 3.5″

Dracut 3.2″

Tewksbury 3.2″

Lowell 3.1″

Pepperell 3.0″

Acton 3.0″

Boxford 3.0″

Lawrence 3.0″

Methuen 3.0″

Newburyport 3.0″

Lunenburg 3.0″

Boston Logan Airport 2.1″

UPDATE: 2.1" of snow at Logan Airport…puts us at 8.2" for the month of February #WBZ pic.twitter.com/JUA5IRPHUa — Danielle Niles (@DanielleWBZ4) February 21, 2019

The total for Boston this winter now stands at 10.5 inches of snow as of Thursday.