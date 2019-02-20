



DUBLIN, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire teenager who was behind the wheel in an explosive crash caught on another driver’s dashboard camera is headed home after a month in a Boston hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Sam Lachance of Manchester crossed the center line and slammed into a tractor-trailer on Main Street in Dublin, N.H. last month. Impact from the crash caused a massive fireball.

Good Samaritans pulled Lachance from the wreck. He suffered significant burns and other injuries, causing an extended stay at Mass General Hospital and Spaulding Rehab.

Sam’s mother, Jessica Lachance, posted on Facebook that the family was “shattered” by the “horrific, unbelievably violent car accident.”

During this time, our family was wrapped in so much love and support that I will never, ever forget. Family, friends, strangers, all lifted us up and showed us just how much goodness comes out in the face of tragedy. Here we are, 4 weeks later, thanks to Sam’s grit, Spaulding’s skill and everyone’s incredible support, we are coming home. Coming Home.

Sam is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

“We are grateful beyond words,” said Jessica Lachance.