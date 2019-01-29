WEATHER ALERT:School Closings, Delays
DUBLIN, NH (CBS) – Dashcam video captured a fiery crash in Dublin, New Hampshire last Tuesday.

Police say an 18-year-old driving a Jeep crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor-trailer on Main Street near Camp Rockne Road.

The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank causing a large fire.

Dashcam video captures fiery crash in Dublin, NH (Image credit Marc Cramer)

The teen driving the Jeep was seriously injured and was taken to Mass General Hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck and two people in a Toyota Sienna suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic.

