DUBLIN, NH (CBS) – Dashcam video captured a fiery crash in Dublin, New Hampshire last Tuesday.

Police say an 18-year-old driving a Jeep crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor-trailer on Main Street near Camp Rockne Road.

The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank causing a large fire.

The teen driving the Jeep was seriously injured and was taken to Mass General Hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck and two people in a Toyota Sienna suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic.