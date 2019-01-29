Comments
DUBLIN, NH (CBS) – Dashcam video captured a fiery crash in Dublin, New Hampshire last Tuesday.
Police say an 18-year-old driving a Jeep crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor-trailer on Main Street near Camp Rockne Road.
The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank causing a large fire.
The teen driving the Jeep was seriously injured and was taken to Mass General Hospital by helicopter.
The driver of the tractor-trailer truck and two people in a Toyota Sienna suffered minor injuries.
It is unclear what caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic.