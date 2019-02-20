WEATHER ALERT:Snow, Sleet, Rain Late Wednesday Into Thursday
BOSTON (CBS) – A Weymouth man turned himself into police on Tuesday in connection with a violent assault in Boston’s South End.

Boston Police said 22-year-old Chris Smith was punched multiple times and slammed into the ground around 2:45 a.m. on February 9. The incident happened in the area of Harrison Ave. and Fay Street.

Smith was semi-conscious on the ground when officers arrived. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but was released several days later.

Chris Smith says he was the victim of a vicious attack in the South End (WBZ-TV)

Last week, police released surveillance photos of two men and two women. They were described as people of interest in the case.

Tuesday afternoon, 40-year-old Michael Kenney of Weymouth turned hisemlf into police. He was charged with assault and battery, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

In announcing Kenney’s arrest, Boston Police said he was one of three men who assaulted Smith. It is not clear if Kenney is pictured in the surveillance photos.

Smith told WBZ-TV last week that one of the suspects accused him and his friend of making fun of his girlfriend while they were at a bar. Smith and his friend left to get food next door, but he says the group followed them and started hitting them until they left the restaurant.

“They left him for dead, they didn’t even look behind them, they left him for dead,” said Chris’ mother Debbie Smith.

