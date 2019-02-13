BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are looking for four people wanted in connection with a violent assault in the South End.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a call for a person screaming for help. They found a semi-conscious man on the ground near Harrison Avenue and Fay Street. The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described three white men, who they said punched the victim several times before slamming him into the ground. Police searched the area for suspects, but did not find anyone.

On Wednesday, Boston Police release surveillance images of two men and two women described as “people of interest.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call (617) 343-9529. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).