FOXBORO (CBS) – How much would you pay for a piece of Patriots hair-story? Bids for Julian Edelman’s beard trimmings have now reached more than $2,000.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP had his scruffy facial hair shaved off by Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. Those clippings are now up for bid until Friday at CharityBuzz.com, and the leading bid as of Monday afternoon was $2,100.

Ellen DeGeneres shaved Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman’s beard for charity. (EllenTube.com/Warner Bros.)

The winner gets a zipper storage bag full of Edelman’s beard, plus a photograph of the shave autographed by DeGeneres. The auction benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

DeGeneres already donated $10,000 to the charity for the privilege of getting rid of that beard, and Edelman said he’d match the donation.

Check out the auction here.

