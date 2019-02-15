



PEABODY (CBS) — Falling ice on the highway caused another dangerous incident Friday. Ice flew off a truck and smashed the windshield of a sedan on I-95 North in Peabody, according to Mass. State Police.

“The last storm was days ago, but that doesn’t mean the ice buildup on vehicles is no longer a hazard. If you see a vehicle with a potentially dangerous situation, do not hesitate to dial 911 and report it,” State Police wrote on Facebook.

Fortunately, the 19-year-old woman driving the sedan was able to safely pull over and she was not injured.

State Police in Masschusetts and New Hampshire have been reminding drivers to “Clear Ice and Snow Before You Go!” all winter long. Jessica’s Law in New Hampshire requires drivers to remove all snow and ice from their cars before hitting the road. One N.H. Trooper alone arrested two people who were violating the law Wednesday.

On Thursday, a six-year-old girl in Andover was injured when a large piece of ice shattered the windshield of the car she was in. The ice and the glass cut her face.

State Police said they are hoping to identify the drivers in both cases.