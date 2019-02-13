



CONCORD, NH (CBS) – Failing to clear snow off the car resulted in several tickets for drivers in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.

State Police tweeted a picture of a vehicle covered in snow except for the driver’s side of the windshield. They said one trooper stopped 21 vehicles in a span of just four hours and issued 19 traffic tickets while making two arrests.

#TroopB was out once again enforcing Jessica’s Law. This Trooper stopped 21 vehicles in 4 hours issuing 19 traffic tickets, 17 were violators of #JessicasLaw. All operators were required to clear their vehicles of snow & ice before continuing on. He also arrested two individuals. pic.twitter.com/1uRL30855p — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) February 13, 2019

The trooper found 17 drivers to be in violation of Jessica’s Law, which requires drivers to remove all snow and ice from their cars before hitting the road. It was named after a 20-year-old woman was killed when ice flew off the top of a truck and struck a second truck, causing a head-on collision with her car.

First offenders can face a fine of up to $500.

The stopped drivers were all required to clean off their cars before continuing.

Just a few weeks ago a New Hampshire driver was bloodied after ice flew off a truck’s roof and came through his windshield.