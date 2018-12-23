  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday morning’s flood of football news included some new information about the Josh Gordon news from earlier this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots employed “an elaborate security plan” on Gordon to help ensure that he did not engage in any substance use that would trigger another suspension from the NFL. Despite the intense security plan, though, the Patriots believe Gordon “somehow eluded New England’s security team during the team’s Nov. 18 bye weekend.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added to the news Sunday, reporting that Gordon was suspended for “multiple” violations of the substance-abuse policy.

“It’s not like it was, say, one missed test. It was multiple,” Rapoport said.

And though Rapoport did not give the specifics of whatever substance it was that led to the suspension, he did say “it is more than marijuana.”

“The Patriots were very upfront about this possibility all along,” Rapoport said. “They hoped it would not happen, but they knew that it might.”

