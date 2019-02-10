



BOSTON (CBS) — Grammy-nominated local artists fell short at Sunday’s award show.

Joyner Lucas, a Worcester native, was nominated twice.

His collaboration with Eminem, “Lucky You” was nominated for Best Rap Song. It lost to Drake’s “God’s Plan.”

Lucas was also recognized in the Best Music Video category for his “I’m Not A Racist” video. Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” won that Grammy.

Tia Fuller was nominated for Best Jazz Instrument Album but did not win either. Fuller is a professor at Berklee College of Music and a former member of Beyonce’s all-female band.

Her album “Diamond Cut” fell to “Emanon” by The Wayne Shorter Quartet.