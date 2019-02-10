WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Coming Tuesday Afternoon
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    11:30 PMWBZ News
    12:00 AMSports Final
    12:30 AMSports Final OT
    01:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devin McCourty, Grammys, Julian Edelman


BOSTON (CBS) — Two well-known Patriots players stopped by the Grammy Awards show Sunday night, exactly one week since their Super Bowl LIII win. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and Devin McCourty made an appearance on stage.

They presented the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Lady Gaga for the “Shallow,” a song she sings with Bradley Cooper.

Edelman appeared freshly shaven after letting Ellen DeGeneres shave his beard for charity. Both men had also been in Boston last Tuesday for the celebratory duck boat parade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s