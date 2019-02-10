



BOSTON (CBS) — Two well-known Patriots players stopped by the Grammy Awards show Sunday night, exactly one week since their Super Bowl LIII win. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and Devin McCourty made an appearance on stage.

They presented the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Lady Gaga for the “Shallow,” a song she sings with Bradley Cooper.

Edelman appeared freshly shaven after letting Ellen DeGeneres shave his beard for charity. Both men had also been in Boston last Tuesday for the celebratory duck boat parade.