



MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – The wind has been fierce in the Boston area to start the weekend, even causing some damage, but it’s nothing compared to what Mount Washington is seeing.

In fact, the observatory at the summit recorded a peak wind gust of 148 mph on Saturday morning – the highest in more than a decade. That’s as strong a Category 4 hurricane.

“It’s off the charts!” the observatory tweeted.

Mount Washington is the tallest peak in the northeast at 6,200 feet and formerly held the world record for fastest wind gust ever measured on Earth at 231 mph, recorded in 1934.

A 2017 storm brought a wind gust of 130 mph to the peak.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday for Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph.