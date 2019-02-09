BOLTON (CBS) – Wind gusts brought a large tree down on a historic house in Bolton Friday night.

The tree snapped at about 8:45 p.m. and hit the roof, knocking down the chimney on the front part of the house. A branch also broke out a second-floor window.

Power had to be cut to the home because the tree also brought down a live electric wire.

The home on Long Hill Road was built in 1870 and is surrounded by old trees. No one was hurt.

Winds are once again expected to gust up to 50 mph on Saturday.