  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bolton, Katie Brace

BOLTON (CBS) – Wind gusts brought a large tree down on a historic house in Bolton Friday night.

The tree snapped at about 8:45 p.m. and hit the roof, knocking down the chimney on the front part of the house. A branch also broke out a second-floor window.

A tree fell on a historic home in Bolton (WBZ-TV)

Power had to be cut to the home because the tree also brought down a live electric wire.

The home on Long Hill Road was built in 1870 and is surrounded by old trees. No one was hurt.

Winds are once again expected to gust up to 50 mph on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s