



BOSTON (CBS) — While hundreds of thousands of fans were celebrating the Patriots’ latest Super Bowl win at the duck boat parade, a smaller group of them were able to help out an EMS crew on the Boston Common.

An Instagram video appeared to capture dozens of people coming together to push an ambulance out of the mud.

After the ambulance was pushed a short distance, EMTs got out and began to open the back door.

“Reason #1,486 why I love this city,” the Instagram user wrote.

Fans cheered after their job was complete.