By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
ATLANTA (CBS) — Pretty much every time the Patriots play a football game, history is made. Sunday night’s Super Bowl was no different.
With the Patriots — and Tom Brady and Bill Belichick — winning their sixth Super Bowl in nine tries, it was another busy night for the editors of the record books.
What stands out the most, aside from the accomplishments of Brady and Belichick, are the records for fewest points. For both teams, this was as low-scoring as a Super Bowl gets. And defensively, the Patriots matched the record for fewest points allowed.
Here’s a look at all of the records set or tied on Sunday night, when the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. (Information courtesy of the NFL, via Elias Sports Bureau.)
SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL LIII
Most Games – 9, Tom Brady
Most Games, Winning Team – 6, Tom Brady
Oldest Starting QB, Winning Team – 41, Tom Brady
Most Games, Head Coach – 9, Bill Belichick
Most Games, Winning Team, Head Coach – 6, Bill Belichick
Oldest Head Coach, Winning Team – 66, Bill Belichick
Most Passes, Career – 392, Tom Brady
Most Completions, Career – 256, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Career – 2838, Tom Brady
Longest Punt – 65 yards, Johnny Hekker
Most Games, Team – 11, New England
Fewest Points, Game, Both Teams – 16, New England (13) vs. L.A.Rams (3)
Fewest Points, Game, Winning Team – 13, New England
Fewest Points Through 3 Quarters, Both Teams – 6, New England (3) vs. L.A.Rams (3)
Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (0)
Fewest PATs, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (0)
Fewest Kickoff Returns, Game, Both Teams – 2, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (1)
Most Consecutive Drives Ending With A Punt, Game, Team – 8, L.A.Rams
SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL LIII
Most Field Goals, Career – 7, Stephen Gostkowski
Most Receptions, First Half – 7, Julian Edelman
Most Punt Returns, Career – 8, Julian Edelman
Most Games Won, Team – 6, New England
Fewest Points, Game, Team – 3, L.A.Rams
Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Team – 0, L.A.Rams
Most First Downs By Penalty, Game, Team – 4, New England
Fewest Touchdowns, Passing, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. L.A.Rams
Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. L.A.Rams