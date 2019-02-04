



ATLANTA (CBS) — Pretty much every time the Patriots play a football game, history is made. Sunday night’s Super Bowl was no different.

With the Patriots — and Tom Brady and Bill Belichick — winning their sixth Super Bowl in nine tries, it was another busy night for the editors of the record books.

What stands out the most, aside from the accomplishments of Brady and Belichick, are the records for fewest points. For both teams, this was as low-scoring as a Super Bowl gets. And defensively, the Patriots matched the record for fewest points allowed.

Here’s a look at all of the records set or tied on Sunday night, when the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. (Information courtesy of the NFL, via Elias Sports Bureau.)

SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL LIII

Most Games – 9, Tom Brady

Most Games, Winning Team – 6, Tom Brady

Oldest Starting QB, Winning Team – 41, Tom Brady

Most Games, Head Coach – 9, Bill Belichick

Most Games, Winning Team, Head Coach – 6, Bill Belichick

Oldest Head Coach, Winning Team – 66, Bill Belichick

Most Passes, Career – 392, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Career – 256, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career – 2838, Tom Brady

Longest Punt – 65 yards, Johnny Hekker

Most Games, Team – 11, New England

Fewest Points, Game, Both Teams – 16, New England (13) vs. L.A.Rams (3)

Fewest Points, Game, Winning Team – 13, New England

Fewest Points Through 3 Quarters, Both Teams – 6, New England (3) vs. L.A.Rams (3)

Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (0)

Fewest PATs, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (0)

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Game, Both Teams – 2, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (1)

Most Consecutive Drives Ending With A Punt, Game, Team – 8, L.A.Rams

SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL LIII

Most Field Goals, Career – 7, Stephen Gostkowski

Most Receptions, First Half – 7, Julian Edelman

Most Punt Returns, Career – 8, Julian Edelman

Most Games Won, Team – 6, New England

Fewest Points, Game, Team – 3, L.A.Rams

Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Team – 0, L.A.Rams

Most First Downs By Penalty, Game, Team – 4, New England

Fewest Touchdowns, Passing, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. L.A.Rams

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. L.A.Rams