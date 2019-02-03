



ATLANTA (CBS) — In the world of yards, the Patriots’ offense got off to a great start in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams. But in the world of scoring — the only world that matters — Tom Brady and Co. didn’t really get off to the Super Bowl start they had hoped for.

The first drive began incredibly promising, with Cordarrelle Patterson breaking a 39-yard return on the opening kick to set up the Patriots at their own 40-yard line. Sony Michel ran for 13 yards on the first snap, and Patterson went for six yards on a jet sweep on the next play.

The Patriots were threatening early, but on a second-and-7 at the L.A. 34-yard line, Brady sailed a pass to Chris Hogan, who ran a stop route up the right sideline. Hogan deflected the pass, sending the ball into the air. Cory Littleton was on the turf and was able to benefit from the bounce, picking off Brady and terminating the Patriots’ opening drive.

Tom Brady throws an interception on the first drive of the game #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/a07YYqSnHz — Sports Landing (@SportsLanding) February 3, 2019

It was the first time in Brady’s career that he’s thrown an interception on his first pass attempt of a game.

After the New England defense stood tall to quickly force an L.A. three-and-out, the Patriots took over on offense again. They swiftly moved up the field, from their own 12-yard line to the Rams’ 28-yard line. Benefiting from a 15-yard penalty on Nickell Robey-Coleman for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless Rex Burkhead, and with Brady connecting with Gronkowski for 19 yards for a big pickup, the drive was once again promising.

But on second-and-9 from the 31, Brady threw a deep shot to Hogan in the end zone. Marcus Peters was playing tight coverage, and the ball fell to the turf incomplete. After Brady had to call a timeout for the second time of the drive, the Patriots ran an inside handoff to James White. He was brought down by Dante Fowler for a gain of just three yards.

Up stepped Stephen Gostkowski for a 46-yard field goal attempt, but the veteran kicker missed it wide left.

After the New England defense forced another Rams punt, the Patriots took over at their own 19-yard line. They once again moved the ball, but Brady was stripped on a sack by John Franklin-Meyers. Brady simply held on to the football much too long.

David Andrews recovered the fumble, but the Patriots were in a second-and-19. Gronkowski picked up 14 of those yards on second down, but Brady was hit and threw it away on third down.

Ryan Allen punted, starting the Rams off at their own 6-yard line — with some assistance from Matthew Slater.

The Patriots got off to a great start on special teams and defense. Offensively, they’ve moved the ball well but have been unable to finish their drives. The Patriots gained 113 yards, while the Rams gained just 29. But the Patriots had nothing to show for it.

The game headed to the second quarter, tied, 0-0.