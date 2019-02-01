



BOSTON (CBS) — A four-year-old girl from Framingham has died from a flu-related illness, the second flu-related death of a child in Massachusetts this week, the Framingham Public Health Department announced Friday.

According to the DPH, the cases are unrelated “and were confirmed by the DPH’s State Public Health Laboratory.”

The death of a 12-year-old boy from Milford with a flu-related illness was announced Thursday.

The boy’s mother told WBZ-TV he got his flu shot this year, but still got sick. He stayed home from school for multiple days until he developed a bacterial infection and was rushed to the emergency room Wednesday night, where he died.

WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall said, “one of the most dangerous complications of the flu is bacterial pneumonia and that is what sometimes ends up landing people in the hospital and can be deadly.”

For more information about the flu, visit CDC’s website.

An estimated 250 to 1,100 Massachusetts residents die from flu complications annually, according to DPH. Last year, one child died from a flu-related illness in Massachusetts.

The DPH still says this year’s flu vaccine is highly effective and says the public should get vaccinated.