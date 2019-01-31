Filed Under:Flu, Milford

MILFORD (CBS) – A 12-year-old boy from Milford has died from a flu-related illness. The boy was a student at the Stacy Middle School.

“He was a beloved member of our school community,” said Superintendent Kevin McIntyre. “Our faculty, students, and families are grieving their student, classmate, and friend.”

This is the first flu-related death of the season according the Mass. Department of Health.

Michael Walsh, Chair of the Board of Selectmen, tells WBZ the entire community is hurting.

