BOSTON (CBS) – The two drivers involved in a wild road rage incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike last week are not allowed to drive at all now.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles has suspended their driver’s licenses indefinitely, calling Mark Fitzgerald and Richard Kamrowski “immediate threats” on the road.

Richard Kamrowski ended up on the hood of Mark Fitzgerald’s SUV during a road rage incident, Jan. 25, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Fitzgerald, 37, of Ashland, and Kamrowski, 65, of Framingham, both pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in the confrontation that was captured on video and made national news over the weekend.

Mark Fitzgerald in Waltham District Court, Jan. 28, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

The men got into a minor crash on the westbound side of the Mass Pike Friday afternoon in Weston and began to argue. Kamrowski claimed Fitzgerald swerved into his lane and bumped his car, but the dispute escalated quickly.

Richard Kamrowski in Waltham District Court, Jan. 28, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Kamrowski allegedly took a water bottle from Fitzgerald’s car and smashed his windshield. He claims he tried to get Fitzgerald to stop but said Fitzgerald kept trying to take off. Moments later, Kamrowski ended up on the hood of Fitzgerald’s SUV.

State Police said Fitzgerald took off, reaching 70 miles per hour at one point, stopping and accelerating for three miles when Kamrowski didn’t get off his vehicle.

The incident, which was captured on cell phone video, ended when some good Samaritans helped box in the SUV and kept Fitzgerald from leaving until troopers arrived. One man forced Fitzgerald out of the car at gunpoint.

Both Fitzgerald and Kamrowski were arrested.

