WALTHAM (CBS) – The two drivers involved in a wild road rage incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike will be in court Monday.

It started when 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald and 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski got into a minor crash on the westbound side of the highway and then argued Friday afternoon in Weston.

Kamrowski claimed Fitzgerald swerved into his lane and bumped his car. He tried to get Fitzgerald to stop but he said Fitzgerald kept trying to take off and Kamrowski ended up on the hood of Fitzgerald’s SUV.

State Police said Fitzgerald took off, reaching 70 miles per hour at one point, stopping and accelerating when Kamrowski didn’t get off his vehicle.

“He kept going fast, slow, fast, slow tried to get me to slide off,” Kamrowski said.

The incident, which was captured on cell phone video, ended when some good Samaritans helped box in the SUV and kept Fitzgerald on scene until troopers arrived. One man forced Fitzgerald out of the car at gunpoint. It was later learned he had a license to carry a firearm and was not charged.

Both Fitzgerald and Kamrowski were arrested.

Fitzgerald, of Lynn, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Kamrowski, of Framingham, was charged with disorderly conduct and malicious damage to a motor vehicle

Both will be arraigned Monday in Waltham District Court.