Filed Under:Hasty Pudding Man Of The Year, Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Milo Ventimiglia, who stars in the award-winning hit television drama “This is Us,” has been named 2019 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The oldest theatrical organization in the U.S. announced Wednesday that Ventimiglia was selected because he has made “significant impressions on television and film.”

Milo Ventimiglia arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

The Emmy-nominated actor will receive his pudding pot at a celebratory roast at Harvard scheduled for Feb. 8.

Ventimiglia will then attend the opening night of Hasty Pudding’s latest production, “France France Revolution,” its first to feature women in the cast.

Hasty Pudding has honored a Man of the Year since 1967, and previous winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. Paul Rudd was honored last year.

Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

