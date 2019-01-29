WEATHER ALERT:Arctic Chill Follows Snow, Rain
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Actor, producer and director Bryce Dallas Howard has been named 2019 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization announced Tuesday that Howard is being honored because she is “an accomplished actress who has given such a wide range of critically acclaimed performances, and is committed to expanding the role of women in every aspect of storytelling.”

Howard will be honored with a parade through Cambridge on Thursday, to be followed by a roast where she will receive her pudding pot.

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard takes part in ‘SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ at the SiriusXM Studios on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Howard starred in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” last year and will next be seen in “Rocketman,” an Elton John biopic scheduled for release in May.

Previous winners of the award first given in 1951 include Ella Fitzgerald, Meryl Streep and Halle Berry.

