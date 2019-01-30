By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

ATLANTA (CBS) — Fun. The Patriots don’t have any fun. All work and no play. Nothing but work, work, work. No fun allowed.

That was the story that somewhat took over the sports world a year ago when Lane Johnson took aim at “The Patriots Way.” It continued through the offseason of uncertainty, when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski skipped OTAs, when Gronkowski was wearing motocross gear for a press conference, and when Danny Amendola led a handful of key Patriots to depart in free agency.

But the Patriots, contrary to that opinion, do have fun. And Julian Edelman explained with ease how that happens.

Asked by Tom E. Curran how the Patriots keep things fun amidst all of the hard work they put in, Edelman answered succinctly: “I think winning’s fun.”

And there you have it. When your job is to play a game, there’s not much more fun than winning.