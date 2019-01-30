BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics guard Jabari Bird is facing new charges connected to his September domestic violence arrest. The new charges were announced Wednesday as Bird appeared in Brighton District Court.

Bird is now accused of making threats and witness intimidation during an alleged assault on his girlfriend.

The Celtics player was already facing charges for allegedly choking, kicking and refusing to let the woman leave his apartment last year. At the time, prosecutors said the attack went on for hours.

Prosecutors learned of the alleged threats during a follow-up interview with the victim a week after the attack.

She told investigators Bird leaned over her while she was lying on the floor and said “If you don’t stop talking I’m going to kill you.” The woman said Bird also said “Tell anyone about this, I don’t care where you are I’ll find you and I’ll kill you.”

Bird has taken time off from the Celtics and has apologized following the incident.