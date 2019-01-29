BOSTON (CBS) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Monday night. Victor Crespo, of Lowell, was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing near the UMass Lowell campus.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell police responded to Lawrence Drive and Riverwalk Walk around 7 p.m. The victim, Asiatic Alvarez, also of Lowell, was found with multiple stab wounds and he was rushed to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Crespo and Alvarez know each other. They “had arranged to meet prior to the altercation to conduct an apparent exchange of money for marijuana,” said a statement from the D.A.

Crespo allegedly stabbed Alvarez and then ran off. Police were able to identify and arrest him Tuesday morning.

Police and the D.A.’s office are still investigating.

Crespo was also charged with two counts of violation of a restraining order. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.