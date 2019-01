LOWELL (CBS) – An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death near the UMass Lowell campus Monday night.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. near Lawrence Drive. The victim is not a student at UMass.

He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The university issued a safety alert to members of the campus community.

Police say it is an active investigation and there is no word on any arrests.