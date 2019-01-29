WEATHER ALERT:Dangerous Snow Squalls, Arctic Chill
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Belichick, Michael Hurley, NFL, Selfie, Sports News, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII, WAAF

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

ATLANTA (CBS) — “Opening Night” on the Monday prior to the Super Bowl is generally the time that members of the media can let out all of their zany, irreverent, and off-the-wall questions.

Tuesday afternoon is not.

One member of the media didn’t exactly get that memo, as he ended up being woefully out of place when asking Bill Belichick for a selfie on Tuesday at the Patriots’ team hotel in downtown Atlanta.

The exchange went as follows:

Reporter: Kind of a unique question…

Belichick: Great.

Reporter: With social media, could I come up and take a selfie with you Coach? Would that be OK?

Belichick: Yeah. Yeah, we’ll get that later, all right?

Reporter: Maybe if I just got in front of the podium and you waved?

At that point, the people running the press conference promptly asked for the next question to be asked.

The press conference then proceeded as normal, with Belichick answering thoroughly when the next question centered on James White and Sony Michel.

The reporter who asked for the selfie was Anthony Parziale, aka “Spaz” from radio station WAAF in Boston.

Though Belichick wasn’t entirely playing along with some of the sillier questions sent his way on Monday at “Opening Night,” that clearly would have been a more opportune to request a selfie with the coach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s