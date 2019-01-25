  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mass Pike road rage, Road Rage, Weston

WESTON (CBS) – Two people have been charged after a road rage incident where a man ended up on the hood of an SUV driving down the Mass Pike. State Police say two drivers got into a minor crash and then argued Friday afternoon in Weston.

One of the drivers, 65-year-old Richard Kamroski of Framingham, ended up on the hood of the Infiniti SUV driven by 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald of Lynn.

Fitzgerald drove for a “very significant distance” with Kamroski on the hood of the SUV, according to State Police.

A 65-year-old man ended up on the hood of an SUV during a road rage incident (WBZ-TV)

“The SUV driver ultimately came to a stop, we believe with the intervention of some good Samaritans, and was taken into custody by responding troopers,” State Police said.

Fitzgerald has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Kamroski is charged with disorderly conduct.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s