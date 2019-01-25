WESTON (CBS) – Two people have been charged after a road rage incident where a man ended up on the hood of an SUV driving down the Mass Pike. State Police say two drivers got into a minor crash and then argued Friday afternoon in Weston.

One of the drivers, 65-year-old Richard Kamroski of Framingham, ended up on the hood of the Infiniti SUV driven by 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald of Lynn.

Fitzgerald drove for a “very significant distance” with Kamroski on the hood of the SUV, according to State Police.

“The SUV driver ultimately came to a stop, we believe with the intervention of some good Samaritans, and was taken into custody by responding troopers,” State Police said.

Fitzgerald has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Kamroski is charged with disorderly conduct.

No injuries were reported.