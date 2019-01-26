DANVERS (CBS) — Dicks Sporting Goods in Danvers held a pep rally for Patriots fans Saturday, one day before the Patriots leave for Super Bowl LIII. The event was complete with face paint, D.J., and balloon animals.

“It’s good for the whole New England area,” said fan Brian Boudreault.

Jen Card from Beverly brought her three children.

“I am so excited for this game, My best friend is a Chiefs fan and I couldn’t have been more pleased last game. The Patriots came through and it’s going to be awesome,” Card said.

Other fans searched for deals on Pats gear.

“I am getting T-shirts for my niece and nephew out in California,” said one woman.

Gary Summit said, “I got the conference hat and a nice winter jacket.”

Steve Kline of Peabody summed it up by saying, “It’s just the icing on the cake, every year it’s wonderful.”