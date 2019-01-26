BROCKTON (CBS) — A bakery in Brockton is hard at work creating a giant cake for the New England Patriots send-off Sunday. Montilio’s Bakery says the massive football shaped cake will feed 5,000 fans.

This year’s theme is “everything we got.”

The cake, which is about 16 feet by 12 feet, is comprised of 80 Funfetti sheet cakes. It is too big to transport so it’s assembled at Gillette Stadium right before the send-off.

Behind the football cake will be a five-foot Lombardi Trophy cake.

The bakery also made plenty of “G.O.A.T” themed cakes and decorative cookies.

Owner George Montilio said he and his employees are happy to do it. “When they win, we win.”

And his prediction for the big game? “We’re making this cake for them to win. They’re going to win big,” he said.