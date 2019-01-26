  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMInside College Basketball
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brockton, Local TV, Montilio's Bakery, New England Patriots

BROCKTON (CBS) — A bakery in Brockton is hard at work creating a giant cake for the New England Patriots send-off Sunday. Montilio’s Bakery says the massive football shaped cake will feed 5,000 fans.

Montilio’s Bakery is making a giant football cake for the Patriots send-off (WBZ-TV)

This year’s theme is “everything we got.”

The cake, which is about 16 feet by 12 feet, is comprised of 80 Funfetti sheet cakes. It is too big to transport so it’s assembled at Gillette Stadium right before the send-off.

Behind the football cake will be a five-foot Lombardi Trophy cake.

A “G.O.A.T.” themed cake made by a Brockton bakery for the Patriots send-off (WBZ-TV)

The bakery also made plenty of “G.O.A.T” themed cakes and decorative cookies.

Owner George Montilio said he and his employees are happy to do it. “When they win, we win.”

And his prediction for the big game? “We’re making this cake for them to win. They’re going to win big,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s