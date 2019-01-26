METHUEN (CBS) – Police have arrested four men suspected of a home invasion Saturday evening.

Police say that the invasion happened at 3 p.m. on Howe Street. An elderly woman was assaulted and police say the suspects began ransacking the home. They fled when a man who lived in the home started fighting back.

Police arrested three of the four suspects. They were still looking for the fourth suspect and called in the department’s K9 unit Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., police announced that the fourth suspect had turned himself in.

Police said the severity of the woman’s injuries were not known.

The home invasion came just a day after the police department had to issue 50 layoff notices to officers due to budget concerns.