METHUEN (CBS) — The process to lay off dozens of police officers is underway in Methuen. Police Chief Joe Solomon said 50 officers and 3 K9s were given notice Thursday.

The mayor’s office said the layoffs were a necessary move to “ensure that the city does not deficit spend.”

The City Council met Tuesday to discuss the budget dispute and vote whether the city should restore the $1.8 million it cut from the police budget last summer.

“It is an action we hoped we would not have to take as we believe it severely compromises the safety of our residents and our city. However, at this point, we have no other choice,” said the mayor’s Chief of Staff Paul Fahey in a statement.

Solomon called the layoffs “a debilitating blow to public safety not only in Methuen but the entire Merrimack Valley.”

The City Council will have a chance to reinstate funding in February.