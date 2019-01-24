WORCESTER (CBS/AP) — Police say a Lyft driver helped rescue a 2-year-old girl who was found wandering outside without shoes in freezing temperatures in Worcester.

The driver spotted the girl around 3 a.m. Wednesday when he was returning to his home after dropping off a fare.

The driver called his mother and they brought the girl to their apartment before calling police. The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police say the child’s mother was working an overnight shift and her grandmother was watching her. Police believe the girl somehow got the door open while the grandmother was sleeping.

The child has since been released to her mother. No one has been charged.

Earlier this month, a New Hampshire 2-year-old was found dead outside in bitter cold temperatures. The child walked out of her home in the middle of the night and wasn’t found by a neighbor several hours later.

