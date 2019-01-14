NEWPORT, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a 2 1/2-year-old girl found outside of a house in bitter cold weather.
Newport Police Chief Jim Burroughs tells the Valley News the girl may have left the Maple Street house overnight Monday and then couldn’t get back in. He said the death is not suspicious and “appears to be a bad accident.”
“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the child left the residence on her own in the early morning hours and was not able to regain entry,” police said in a statement.
The girl was found in her pajamas and already dead when paramedics arrived.
The Valley News reports a neighbor said he woke up around 4 a.m. Monday to the sound of a child crying, but couldn’t see anything. He said he and his girlfriend found the girl at about 7 a.m. at the bottom of a set of stairs off a screened-in porch in a back apartment of the house.
Temperatures were below zero overnight. It was 4 degrees in Newport at about 10 a.m. Monday.
The toddler lived with her mother and twin sibling. There are no charges filed against the mother at this time but the investigation is ongoing, Burroughs said.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Wait, you mean when you hear a child crying outside at 4 am you just take a look and go back to bed? Of course you’re not going to see them! It’s pitch black out. Call the damn police!