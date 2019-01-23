WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Melting Snow Likely To Cause Flooding Thursday
BOSTON (CBS) – Crews used a crane to move a Southwest jet that became disabled on a taxiway at Logan Airport Wednesday morning.

The airport said there was no impact to operations at this time. Logan has seen hundreds of delays and cancellations this week due to a snowstorm and the bitter cold that followed.

Southwest said no passengers were on board the out-of-service jet when the tug being used to position the aircraft hit a patch of ice and struck the plane at about 1 a.m. It remained on the tarmac overnight as maintenance crews assessed potential damage.

Other flyers at Logan snapped photos of the scene.

Southwest said there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

 

